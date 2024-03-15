GATE 2024 result: IISc GATE results releasing tomorrow, here's how to check

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will release the result of the GATE 2024 exam on March 16, 2024, as per the schedule posted on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. After the results are announced, candidates who attempted the examination can download their scorecard from March 23, 2024, from the official website. Only the scorecards of qualified candidates will be available for download. (HT File Photo)

The official website has not mentioned the time when the results will be released. GATE 2024 examination was held on 3, 4 and 10, 11 February 2024.

After the results are announced, candidates who attempted the examination can download their scorecard from March 23, 2024, from the official website. Only the scorecards of qualified candidates will be available for download.

After May 31, 2024, and until December 31, 2024, a fee of ₹500 per test paper per candidate will be levied for obtaining the scorecard. From January 1, 2025, scorecards will not be issued for GATE 2024 qualified candidates, mentioned the official guidelines.

Steps to follow to check GATE 2024 Results

I) Visit the official GATE 2024 website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal of GATE 2024.

II) Find the link on the home page for GATE 2024 Results

III) Feed in the required information like the candidate's enrollment ID and password

IV) Candidates can view the results once the required information is filled in

V) Download the results and keep a copy for future purposes

After evaluating the answers, the actual marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE score. For multi-session test papers, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalised marks for that particular test paper. Thus, actual marks (for single-session papers) or normalised marks (for multi-session test papers) will be used for computing the GATE score, based on the qualifying marks, stated the official guidelines.

Candidates with valid GATE scores can seek admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities, as well as Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities in the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies.

