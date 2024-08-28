GATE 2025 registration begins today on gate.iitr.ac.in, all you need to know before applying

GATE 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 today, August 28. Once the process starts, eligible candidates can submit their forms through the link provided on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 registration begins today (gate.iitr.ac.in, screenshot)

The last date to apply for GATE 2025 without late fee is September 26 and the application deadline with late fee is October 7.

GATE 2025: All you need to know about the exam pattern, opportunities and more

The test is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. There will be two shifts on all exam days. A candidate is eligible to appear for up to two papers of GATE 2025.

GATE 2025 eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree course and those who have a government-approved degree in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

Candidates who have certification from professional societies approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc. are also eligible.

For candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degrees from countries other than Indi must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities to be eligible for GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: Documents required to apply for the test

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements mentioned in the information brochure.

High-quality image of candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must contain the name and date of birth of the candidate and an unique identification number. The original copy of this photo ID must be presented on the exam day for verification.

GATE 2025 application fee

During regular period: ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹1,800 for all others

During the extended period: ₹1,400 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹2,300 for all others.