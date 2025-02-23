GATE 2025: Where and how to check provisional answer key when released

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, 16 and is expected to release the provisional answer keys next. GATE 2025: Where and how to check provisional answer key when out (Representational image)(Unsplash)

GATE 2025 answer keys, questions asked in the exam and candidates' recorded responses will be released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

After releasing the answer key, IIT Roorkee will invite objections from candidates on the payment of a fee. Subject experts will review the objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

IIT GATE 2025 answer key: How to download the provisional key when released

When released, candidates can download the GATE 2025 admit card by following the steps mentioned below-

Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the GATE 2025 answer key download link.

Enter your login details and submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key.

GATE 2025 had 30 test papers. A candidate was allowed to appear for one or two of them.

The test papers contained three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of GATE 2025.