    GATE 2026 application correction window now open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, make rectifications by November 3 | Direct link

    GATE 2026 application correction window is open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date to make rectifications is November 3, 2025. The link is given below. 

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 11:38 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make rectifications on their application forms can do so on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    GATE 2026 application correction window is open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Candidates can make rectifications through the direct link given here.
    GATE 2026 application correction window is open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Candidates can make rectifications through the direct link given here.

    The last date for application corrections is November 3, 2025.

    Fee to make application corrections

    Candidates must note that they will need to pay a prescribed fee to make corrections in their application forms. The details are given below:

    1. Change in name: 500
    2. Change in date of birth: 500
    3. Change in choice of exam city: 500
    4. Change of existing paper: 500
    5. Change of gender to female: 500
    6. Change of gender from female to any other gender: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    7. Change of category to SC/ST: 500
    8. Change of category from SC/ST to any other category: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    9. Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: 500
    10. Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    11. Any other change in category: 500
    12. Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address: NIL
    13. College name and location, Roll No.: NIL
    14. Details of qualifying degree: NIL

    To make corrections, candidates will need to login by entering their Enrolment Number and Password.

    DIRECT LINK TO MAKE APPLICATION CORRECTIONS FOR GATE 2026

    Notably, IIT Guwahati closed the registration process for GATE 2026 on October 13, 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT GATE 2026.

