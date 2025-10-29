GATE 2026 application correction window now open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, make rectifications by November 3 | Direct link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make rectifications on their application forms can do so on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 application correction window is open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Candidates can make rectifications through the direct link given here.

The last date for application corrections is November 3, 2025.

Fee to make application corrections Candidates must note that they will need to pay a prescribed fee to make corrections in their application forms. The details are given below:

Change in name: ₹ 500 Change in date of birth: ₹ 500 Change in choice of exam city: ₹ 500 Change of existing paper: ₹ 500 Change of gender to female: ₹ 500 Change of gender from female to any other gender: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Change of category to SC/ST: ₹ 500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other category: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹ 500 Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Any other change in category: ₹ 500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address: NIL College name and location, Roll No.: NIL Details of qualifying degree: NIL

To make corrections, candidates will need to login by entering their Enrolment Number and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO MAKE APPLICATION CORRECTIONS FOR GATE 2026 Notably, IIT Guwahati closed the registration process for GATE 2026 on October 13, 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT GATE 2026.