GATE 2026 application correction window now open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, make rectifications by November 3 | Direct link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make rectifications on their application forms can do so on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
The last date for application corrections is November 3, 2025.
Notably, IIT Guwahati closed the registration process for GATE 2026 on October 13, 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT GATE 2026.