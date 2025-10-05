GATE 2026 registrations closes tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the registration window for GATE 2026 on Monday, October 6, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 must submit their applications on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registrations will close on October 6, 2025, at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Once the window to apply without late fee closes, candidates can still apply for IIT GATE 2026 with late fee till October 9, 2025.

Notably, the application fee is ₹1000/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2000/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).The fee should be paid through online mode.

This year, IIT Guwahati will be conducting the GATE examination on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2026: Important documents required a. Candidate's photograph

b. Candidate's signature

c. Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)

d. Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

e. Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

f. Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

g. Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

GATE 2026: Steps to apply Candidate will be able to apply for GATE 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for GATE 2026.

3. Enter your details to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates, candidates are advised to check the official website of IIT GATE.