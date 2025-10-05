GATE 2026 registrations closes tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the registration window for GATE 2026 on Monday, October 6, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 must submit their applications on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Once the window to apply without late fee closes, candidates can still apply for IIT GATE 2026 with late fee till October 9, 2025.
Notably, the application fee is ₹1000/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2000/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).The fee should be paid through online mode.