Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released GATE Admit Card 2025 on January 7, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the admit card through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 Admit Card Live Updates GATE Admit Card 2025 out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link to download here

Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 2, 2025, which was postponed to January 7, 2025.

GATE Admit Card 2025: How to download

All candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on GATE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appearing candidates will have to bring a print-out of the downloaded Admit Card on A4 sized paper to the Examination for the verification along with the original and valid photo Identity Document (NO photocopy/ scanned copy/ an expired document), which was specified during the filling up of the online application.

GATE 2025 examination will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The test papers will be in English and the duration of the test is for 3 hours. The examination will be conducted for 30 test papers and a candidate can appear for one or two of the 30 test papers. The test papers contain three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions (MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.