News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE response sheet 2024 released, know how to check

GATE response sheet 2024 released, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:58 AM IST

GATE response sheet 2024 has been released. Here's how to check candidates' responses.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the candidates' responses sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering candidates’ responses sheet is available on the official website of IISC GATE at goaps.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live.

GATE 2024 exams took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 at exam centres across the country. On all exam days, there were two shifts: from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The results of GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16, and scorecards will be released on March 23, 2024.

Direct link to check GATE response sheet 2024 

GATE 2024 response sheet: How to check

Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 candidates' responses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and responses will be displayed on the screen.

Check the responses and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

