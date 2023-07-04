Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPAT 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

GPAT 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 11:46 AM IST

GPAT 2023 final answer key have been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released GPAT 2023 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) – 2023 can download the final answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The Pharmacy entrance examination was held on May 22 in CBT mode at 221 centres located in 116 cities. A total of 68,439 candidates had registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination. Of them, 31489 are male and 30786 are female candidates.

Direct link to download GPAT 2023 final answer key

GPAT 2023 final answer key: How to download

To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
  • Click on GPAT 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official site of GPAT.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
