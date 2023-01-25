Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPSC Gujarat Engineering Services Exam answer key out on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Gujarat Engineering Services Exam answer key out on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Published on Jan 25, 2023 01:50 PM IST

GPSC Gujarat Engineering Services Exam: Candidates can download the preliminary answer key from gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published preliminary answer key of the state level Engineering Services Civil), Class-1 and Class-2 Exam. Candidates can download it from gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission has also invited suggestions/objections to the preliminary answer key from candidates. It can be submitted till February 2. The Preliminary exam was held on January 22.

“All the suggestion should be submitted in prescribed format of suggestion sheet PHYSICALLY. Question wise suggestion to be submitted in the prescribed format (Suggestion Sheet) published on the website,” the commission said.

"All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper," it added.

The commission further said that if suggestions regarding correct answer are not same as what s/he has written in the exam, it will not be considered for review.

Objection to each question must be submitted on separate sheets. Multiple objections submitted in one sheet will be treated as cancelled, GPSC said, adding that candidates must also attach a copy of his/her OMR answer sheet with objection(s).

Here is the direct link to check GPSC Gujarat Engineering Services Exam answer key.

