GSEB GUJCET 2024 registration begins; link to apply on gujcet.gseb.org

The online application process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 has started. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gujcet.gseb.org, and fill out their forms. GSEB GUJCET 2024 registration begins on gujcet.gseb.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application deadline is January 16.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The examination fee for GUJCET is ₹350, and it can be paid online through SBIePay using credit card, debit card or net banking.

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2024

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2024

Go to the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Now, go to the new candidate registration page. Fill out the form and submit it. Login and fill out your application. Submit it along with the required documents and the application fee. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

The GUJCET 2024 examination will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The test was originally scheduled for April 2, but the date has been changed due to the CBSE Class 12 board examination.

“As CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET - 2024 exam will be held on Sunday 31/03/2024 instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students and all concerned”, GSEB said.