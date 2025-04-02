Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released GUJCET 2025 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GUJCET 2025 answer key released at gseb.org, download link here

The provisional key has been released for Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), Biology (056). The answer key has been prepsred by experts of Gujarati, Hindi and English medium.

Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key released by the Board can do it till April 5, 2025. They have to fill in separate forms for subject-wise, medium-wise, question-wise in the prescribed format and send them to Email ID: gujcetkey@gmail.com by 6 pm on the above mentioned date. The processing fee to raise objections is ₹500/- per question. The fee should ne paid through SBI Bank challan.

As per the official notice, the representations received after the deadline and without the necessary supporting documents will not be accepted. Submission regarding "Answer Key" will be accepted only through E-Mail. Also, any submission received without the challan of the fee paid will not be accepted. It is further stated that if the question submitted is correct, the fee paid for that question will be refunded to the candidate.

GUJCET 2025 answer key: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on board website link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on GUJCET 2025 answer key link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key.

5. Download the file and check the provisional key.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GUJCET examination was held on March 23, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.