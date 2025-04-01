JEE Main 2025 session 2 from tomorrow; admit card link, instructions for candidates
On April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, candidates will appear for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and on the last day, April 9, they will take the paper 2 exam (BArch/BPlanning).
JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 tomorrow, April 2 and the exam will continue till April 9.
Admit cards for the first three exam days have been released and are available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card download link
Here are some important instructions that NTA shared in the JEE Main information bulletin:
- Candidates have been advised to report at the examination centre well on time, NTA says they should reach the venue 2 hours before the test begins.
- Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to reasons such as traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced at the examination rooms/halls, NTA said, adding that the agency will not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the examination centre.
- Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall. They must show this document on demand. In addition, they must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue.
- Candidates must sit in the allotted seats only. If a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit in the allotted seat, his/her candidature will be canceled.
- The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is the one s/he opted for. If it is different, s/he must inform the invigilator about it.
- Candidates can approach the centre superintendent or the invigilator for technical help, a first aid emergency, or any other information.
- Candidates can not bring instruments, geometry or pencil box, purse, paper, stationary or textual material (both printed or written), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphones, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, metallic item and any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.