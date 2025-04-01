JEE Main 2025 session 2 from tomorrow; admit card link, instructions for candidates

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 tomorrow, April 2 and the exam will continue till April 9. JEE Main 2025 session 2 will begin tomorrow

On April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, candidates will appear for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and on the last day, April 9, they will take the paper 2 exam (BArch/BPlanning).

Admit cards for the first three exam days have been released and are available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are some important instructions that NTA shared in the JEE Main information bulletin:

