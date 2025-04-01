MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window opens today at cetcell.mahacet.org, know what can be changed

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window on April 1, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window opens today, know what can be changed

Candidates have completed the registration & filled the CET application form completely for the courses LLB 3 Yrs & LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 & have paid the registration fee can make the changes. The candidates are being allowed to change the details in the application form which includes- Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Photograph, Signature and Gender.

The last date to make corrections in the application form is till April 3, 2025. During this period, candidates should correct their details as mentioned above in the application form through their own login. It is also observed that, some candidates have registered for above mentioned CET examination, but their application form is incomplete until March 27. Such candidates are allowed to complete the application form & allow paying the CET registration Fee.

MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window: How to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps below to make the changes.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done, make the corrections on the application form.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 will be held on May 3 and 4, 2025 and MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will be held on April 28, 2025.

MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 exam will comprise of one paper with four sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English. MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will comprise of one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.