Haryana CET 2025 begins today amid tight security, schools closed

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the Common Eligibility Test (CET) today, July 26. Haryana CET 2025 begins today (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo/For representation)

This year, around 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination. The test will be held at 834 centres across the state.

The Haryana government has taken various precautionary measures to conduct the recruitment test in a free and fair manner. Schools in the state will remain closed today.

The Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur issued necessary instructions to senior police officers in all districts, including imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This will be enforced within a 500 metre radius of all examination centres.

Vehicle parking will not be allowed within a 200 metre radius of the examination centres. Photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.

Kapur appealed to the residents, candidates, and their guardians to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity by dialling '112' emergency helpline or the local police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday conducted a review meeting for the CET examination. He urged the general public "to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27, the days of the CET examination, in order to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system, thereby facilitating hassle-free movement for the candidates

The Haryana CET examination will have 100 questions and 100 marks. The exam will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Following the examination, HSSC will release the provisional answer keys and invite objections from candidates.

(With inputs from PTI)