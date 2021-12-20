Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana: HTET answer key out, know how to raise objection
Haryana: HTET answer key out, know how to raise objection

  • The HTET answer key is available on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH).
Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The answer keys of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) have been released. The HTET answer key is available on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who had appeared for the exam on December 18 and 19, can download the HTET answer key from the website and raise objections against it till December 24.

HTET answer key

The HTET answer key challenge window closes on December 24, 5 pm. Candidates have to pay 1000 per question challenged. In case the challenge submitted by a candidate is true, the challenge fee will be refunded to the candidate, the BSEH has said.

HTET answer key: Know how to raise objection

  • Go to the official website, bseh.org
  • Click on the HTET 2021 answer key
  • Download the PRT, PGT or TGT answer key
  • Follow the instructions and challenge the answer key, if required

HTET is an eligibility test for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8.

