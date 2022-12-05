Haryana TET answer key 2022 released at bseh.org.in, get link here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted don December 3 and December 4. Candidates who took the HTET 2022 examination can download the answer key from the official website at bseh.org.in.

Candidates can raise objections from December 5 till December 7. The objection fee is ₹1000 for per question.

Direct link to check the answer key

HTET answer key 2022: How to check the answer key

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on “HTET Answer Key 2022” link

Next, click on Level-1, Level-2 and Level 3 answer keys

HTET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference