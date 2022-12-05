Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana TET answer key 2022 released at bseh.org.in, get link here

Haryana TET answer key 2022 released at bseh.org.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:47 AM IST

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 provisional answer key released at bseh.org.in.

Haryana TET answer key 2022 released at bseh.org.in
Haryana TET answer key 2022 released at bseh.org.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted don December 3 and December 4. Candidates who took the HTET 2022 examination can download the answer key from the official website at bseh.org.in.

Candidates can raise objections from December 5 till December 7. The objection fee is 1000 for per question.

Direct link to check the answer key

HTET answer key 2022: How to check the answer key

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on “HTET Answer Key 2022” link

Next, click on Level-1, Level-2 and Level 3 answer keys

HTET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana htet answer key + 1 more
haryana htet answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out