Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana TET exam date released, apply till September 27 at haryanatet.in

Haryana TET exam date released, apply till September 27 at haryanatet.in

competitive exams
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 exam will be held on November 12 and 13.

Haryana TET exam date released, apply till September 27 at bseh.org.in
Haryana TET exam date released, apply till September 27 at bseh.org.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on November 12 and 13. The application process will begin today, September 17 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 27. Interested candidates can apply online at haryanatet.in.

Candidates can make changes in the applications from September 28 till September 30. The candidates may download the admit card only from the HTET official website haryanatet.in on November 2.

Candidates can check detailed notification here

HTET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at haryanatet.in

On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login

Register yourself and proceed with application

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana htet
haryana htet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out