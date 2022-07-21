Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HP TET admit cards 2022 for JBT and Shastri exams out at hpbose.org, get link
  • HP TET admit cards 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the first two exams of HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022.
HP TET admit cards 2022: Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.( hpbose.org)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HP TET admit cards 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the first two exams of HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.

The first two examinations- JBT TET and Shastri TET are scheduled to be held on July 24, 2022. The hall tickets have been released for JBT and Shastri TET.

Further exams are scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022 and August 7, and 13, 2022 in morning and afternoon sessions. According to the official notification, the admit cards will be published 4 days prior to the examination. So hall tickets for other exams are yet to be published.

The TET exam will consist of 150 objective type questions for one mark each. The minimum qualifying percentage is 60%.

Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the TET-June (2022)

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and save the admit card for future purposes

Here is the direct link to download the admit card. Click here.

admit card. hall ticket
Thursday, July 21, 2022
