HPPSC HPAS Mains admit card 2023 released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, here's direct link

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (Main) Exam 2023 on November 28. Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC HPAS Main Exam 2023 to start on Dec 13

The HPPSC Main Exam 2023 will commence on December 13 and will conclude on December 19.

“It is for information to all concerned candidates that the Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023scheduled to be held on 13-12-2023 to 19-12-2023 have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission and are available on https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login w.e.f. 28-11-2023”, reads the official notification.

HPAS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Press Note: Regarding Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the HPAS admit card 2023

Take a printout for future reference