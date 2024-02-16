 HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card releasing today, know how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card releasing today, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Haryana Public Service Commission to release HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card today.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card today, February 16. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card available for download from HPSC website(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card available for download from HPSC website(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 will be conducted on March 3 from 11 am to 1 pm.

“The candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards from the link provided on the Commission's website i.e. http://hpsc.sov.in with effect from 16.02.2024 onwards”, reads the official notification.

HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card: Know how to download

To download the HPSC HCS ( Judicial Branch) admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

Click the HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Key in your login details

Download the HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
