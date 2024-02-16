HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card releasing today, know how to download
Haryana Public Service Commission to release HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card today.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 admit card today, February 16. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024 will be conducted on March 3 from 11 am to 1 pm.
“The candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards from the link provided on the Commission's website i.e. http://hpsc.sov.in with effect from 16.02.2024 onwards”, reads the official notification.
HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card: Know how to download
To download the HPSC HCS ( Judicial Branch) admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below
Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
Click the HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card link on the homepage.
Key in your login details
Download the HPSC HCS (Judicial Branch) 2024 admit card
Take a printout for future reference.