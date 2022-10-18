Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC HPAS Main written exam schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

HPSC HPAS Main written exam schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Published on Oct 18, 2022 03:43 PM IST

HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule for Combined Competitive Mains Written Examination -2021

HPSC HPAS Main written exam schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 18 has released the tentative schedule for Combined Competitive Mains Written Examination -2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the notification the HPSC Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 22, except November 20.

HPPSC conducted the HPAS etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on October 16, 2022 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and 02 pm to 4 pm.

After main written examination a personality test will be conducted. Only those candidates who have been declared by the Commission to have qualified the Preliminary Examination will be eligible for admission to the Main.

DateSubjectTimings
November 15English9 am to 12 noon
November 15Hindi2 pm to 5 pm
November 16Essay10 am to 1 pm
November 17General Studies-I10 am to 1 pm
November 18General Studies-II10 am to 1 pm
November 19General Studies-III10 am to 1 pm
November 21Optional Paper-I10 am to 1 pm
November 22Optional Paper-II10 am to 1 pm

Candidates can check the detailed Combined Competitive ( Main) written exam schedule here.

hpsc
