HPSC Mains admit cards 2022 released, download HPSC hall tickets at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the (Main) Entrance Examination-2022. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC releases admit card for Main Entrance Exam 2022, exam to be held from Sept 26-28. Download from www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The HPPSC (Main) Entrance Examination 2022 has been scheduled to be held from September 26 to September 28. The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above-mentioned Examinations have been uploaded on the website of the Commission www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. and the candidates have also been informed through SMS /e-mail on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID (s) provided by them in their respective online recruitment application forms”, reads the official notification.

HPSC Mains exam 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Download the HPSC Main exam admit card

Take print for future reference.

