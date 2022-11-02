HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022 declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of exam for the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA).

Interested candidates can now check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the Sub Station Attendant written examination on September 25, 2022.

The exam was a written type objective screening test.

The commission admitted a total of 17,987 applications.

A total of 14984 candidates appeared for the written exam.

According to the official notification, a total of 658 candidates have been declared qualified for the next stage i.e document verification.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 163 vacancies for the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA).

“Document verification regarding eligibility etc. of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f. 17th to 23rd November, 2022 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all the original eligibility related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.” reads the official notification.

How to check the HPSSC SSA result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on “Notifications” tab

Click on ‘Latest Notification’

Click on Sub Station Attendant result link

The SSA result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.