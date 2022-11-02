Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022 declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022 declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 02, 2022 08:08 PM IST

HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of exam for the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA).

HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.( hpsssb.hp.gov.in)
HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.( hpsssb.hp.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

HPSSC sub station attendant result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of exam for the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA).

Interested candidates can now check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the Sub Station Attendant written examination on September 25, 2022.

The exam was a written type objective screening test.

The commission admitted a total of 17,987 applications.

A total of 14984 candidates appeared for the written exam.

According to the official notification, a total of 658 candidates have been declared qualified for the next stage i.e document verification.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 163 vacancies for the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA).

“Document verification regarding eligibility etc. of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f. 17th to 23rd November, 2022 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all the original eligibility related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.” reads the official notification.

How to check the HPSSC SSA result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on “Notifications” tab

Click on ‘Latest Notification’

Click on Sub Station Attendant result link

The SSA result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc exam result.
hppsc exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out