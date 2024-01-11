Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Group C CET 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Group No. 16, 22, 23, 30 and 47 can check and download the answer key through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group C CET 2023 answer key out at hssc.gov.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The written examination in the state was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023, at various exam centres.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The objection window opens today, January 11, 2024. The official website reads, “the candidate may submit his/her objection(s) from 11.01.2024 to 13.01.2024 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with Group Number, Date of Examination, Session, Paper Test Code, Set, objection type , question no. and Source of answer with proof relying upon which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received with in stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission and decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly.”

Direct link to download HSSC Group C CET 2023 answer key

HSSC Group C CET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC Group C CET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.