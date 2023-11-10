Board of School Education, Haryana will close the registration process for HTET 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2023: Last date to apply today for Haryana TET at bseh.org.in, link here

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on November 11 and will close on November 12, 2023. All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

HTET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all candidates who want to apply for one level is ₹1000/-. If a candidate wants to apply for two levels, the fee is ₹1800/- for three levels the application fee is ₹2400/-.

Similarly, if a disabled candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category of Haryana applies for one level, then he has to pay a fee of ₹500/-, ₹900/- for two levels, and ₹1200/- for all three levels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.