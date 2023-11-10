close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HTET 2023: Last date to apply today for Haryana TET at bseh.org.in, link here

HTET 2023: Last date to apply today for Haryana TET at bseh.org.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST

HTET 2023 registration process ends today, November 10, 2023. Apply through the direct link given here.

Board of School Education, Haryana will close the registration process for HTET 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2023: Last date to apply today for Haryana TET at bseh.org.in, link here
HTET 2023: Last date to apply today for Haryana TET at bseh.org.in, link here

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on November 11 and will close on November 12, 2023. All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to apply for HTET 2023

HTET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all candidates who want to apply for one level is 1000/-. If a candidate wants to apply for two levels, the fee is 1800/- for three levels the application fee is 2400/-.

Similarly, if a disabled candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category of Haryana applies for one level, then he has to pay a fee of 500/-, 900/- for two levels, and 1200/- for all three levels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out