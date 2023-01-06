IAF Agniveervayu 2023 exam city and exam date released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam date and exam city for the Agniveervayu 01/2023 examination. Candidates can check the exam city and exam dates on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The admit card for the Agniveervayu examination will be available for downloading through the candidate login 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of the exam.

The list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published on 10 June 2023. E-Call letter ONLY shall be sent to candidates called for enrolment on their Registered e-mail IDs.

Direct link here

IAF Agniveervayu 2023: How to download exam city and exam dates

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

On the home page click on the link that reads- "Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]

Key in your email id and password

Check exam city and exam date

Save for future reference.

