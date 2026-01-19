IBPS Calendar 2026: Tentative exam dates for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB and SO released at ibps.in, check here
IBPS Calendar 2026 has been released. Check out the tentative exam dates for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB and SO posts.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Calendar 2026. Candidates who want to check the tentative exam dates for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB and SO prelims and mains can check the tentative calendar on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
As per the tentative calendar, the preliminary exam for PO will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, SO prelims will be held on August 29, 2026 and Clerk prelims will be held on October 10 and 11, 2026.
The main examination for PO will be held on October 4, 2026, Specialist Officer mains exam will be held on November 1 and Customer Service Associate mains exam will be held on December 27, 2026.
The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam will be held on November 21 and 22, 2026 and Office Assistant prelims exam will be held on December 6, 12 and 13, 2026. The main exam for Officer Scale I, II and III will be held on December 20, 2026 and Office Assistant will be held on January 30, 2027.
IBPS Calendar 2026: How to download
To download the tentative calendar candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
2. Click on IBPS Calendar 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and check the exam dates.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
