IBPS Clerk mains admit card 2024 soon, exam likely on October 13

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2024 11:45 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: When released, candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card on ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024:The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards for the Clerk mains examination soon. As per the tentative calendar of the institute, the IBPS Clerk mains examination is scheduled for October 13. When released, candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card on ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk mains admit card expected soon at ibps.in

The prelims result of the IBPS Clerk XIV examination was announced on October 1. Those who have qualified in the test are eligible to appear for the mains examination.

Also read: IBPS PO admit card card 2024 awaited, Prelims exam likely in October

On the IBPS Clerk admit cards, candidates will get to know the paper timings and exam centre details. The institute will also share an information handout containing instructions for the exam day.

The IBPS Clerk result will be available for download on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The institute is also expected to publish scorecards separately.

How to download IBPS Clerk mains admit card/call letter

  1. Visit the official website of the institute at ibps.in.
  2. The link to download the call letter/admit card will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
  3. Enter your login credentials – roll number or registration number and password or date of birth.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the next page.
  6. Download and take a printout for the exam day.

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The online prelims exam was for 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and the paper had three sections – English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

IBPS Clerk 2024 is being held for 6,148 vacancies in the participating banks. For the latest updates on admit cards, candidates should visit the institute's website regularly.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
