IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2024 out at ibps.in, here's how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on the official website. IBPS Clerk 2024 aims to fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates who have registered and appeared for the Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIV) prelims examination can visit the results page on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Registered candidates need to note that the result will be available on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The preliminary examination was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024, and consisted of a 100-mark test. The total duration of the test was one hour long and consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Vacancy details:

IBPS Clerk 2024 aims to fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks.

What's next:

Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the main exam which will be held on October 13, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Submit the details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

