IBPS CRP RRBs X clerk, PO Reserve list of provisionally allotted out at ibps.in

IBPS CRP RRBs X clerk, PO Reserve list: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, September 22 released the provisional allotment under reserve list (CRP RRBs X) for the post of officers scale-I (PO) and Office Assistants (clerks).

Candidates who have appeared in the CRP RRBs X exam can check the allotment list from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates can check the provisional allotment under reserve list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Provisional allotment list for IBPS Officers Scale 1 and Office Assistants can be checked state-wise.

Here’s how to check provisional allotment under reserve list (CRP RRBs X) for clerk and PO

1) Visit the official website ibps.in

2) Click on the link to view list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRBs X for Office Assistant or Officers scale 1

3) Select your state

4) The list of candidates provisionally allotted on the basis of marks in registration number under CRP RRB X.