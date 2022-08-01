IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Notification out to fill 6432 vacancies

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 notification (CRP PO/MT-XII for Vacancies of 2023-24). The registration process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will begin on August 2 and will close on August 22, 2022. The application has been invited to fill 6,432 vacancies.

Candidates can apply online from August 2, 2022 through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October /November 2022.

Read the notification at bottom of the page for eligibility, selection process and other details for recruitment.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 2, 2022

Closing date of application August 22, 2022

Download of call letters for pre- exam training: September/October 2022

Prelims online exam October, 2022

Main exam November 2022

Declaration of main result: December 2022

Eligibility Criteria

A Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised University by Indian Govt or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for latest updates regarding exam.

Candidates should read the detailed notification carefully before applying for the exam.

Detailed Notification below: