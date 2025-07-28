Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will open the correction window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 on July 31, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections or modifications in their application form can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Edit window for corrections to open on July 31 at ibps.in, notice here

The last date to make corrections is August 1, 2025. Candidates will be provided a period of 2 days’ edit window to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application form, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/changes in online application data as per their requirement.

As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. Login to the page and your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes.

5. Once done make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee applicable for Modifying/ Correcting the Application form is Rs. 200/- (inclusive of GST). The correction fee will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of the category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.