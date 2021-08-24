Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB officer scale 1 prelims result declared
  • The IBPS has released the Officer scale 1 preliminary exam result. The IBPS RRB prelims result is available on the official website, ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:56 PM IST

The IBPS has released the Officer scale 1 preliminary exam result. The IBPS RRB prelims result is available on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB officer prelims result: Know how to download

• Go to the official website, ibps.in

• Click on the relevant result link

• Enter the roll number and other details

• Submit the details

The IBPS RRB exam was held on August 1, 7, 8, 14 and 21.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims will be issued admit cards in September for the main exam.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts written exams and interviews to select officers and office assistants in regional rural banks (RRB). This year the IBPS RRB exam is being held to fill over 10000+ vacancies.



