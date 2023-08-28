News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB PO 2023 scorecards releasing today at www.ibps.in, know how to download

IBPS RRB PO 2023 scorecards releasing today at www.ibps.in, know how to download

HT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 06:30 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO scorecards for 2023 will be available for download today. Candidates can check the official website for details.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS RRB PO scorecards today, August 28. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS RRB PO 2023 scorecards from the official website at www.ibps.in.

“RESULT WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE BY LATE EVENING TODAY”, reads the official website.

IBPS RRB PO Score card 2023 direct link (Link not active yet)

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 were announced on August 23, 2023. The IBPS RRB PO results will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS till August 30, 2023.

IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs section

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the IBPS RRB 2023 scorecard link for Officer Scale 1

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS RRB main test will be conducted for those applicants who passed the preliminary exam. The main exam will be given in September 2023 at multiple examination sites throughout the nation. The qualified candidates will be interviewed in October or November 2023.

