Candidates who want to appear in the Officer Scale II, III examinations can download their call letter through the official site of IBPS a ibps.in. The call letters can be downloaded till September 25, 2021.
IBPS RRBs officer scale II, III call letters 2021 released at ibps.in

  • IBPS RRBs officer scale II, III call letter 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for CRP-RRBs-X officer scale-II, III online examinations.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:50 PM IST

IBPS RRBs officer scale II, III call letter 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter or admit cards for CRP-RRBs-X officer scale-II, III online examinations. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can download their call letter through the official site of IBPS a ibps.in. The call letters can be downloaded till September 25, 2021.

The online examinations of CRP-RRBs-X officer scale-II and III are scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS CRP RRBs-X admit card for officer scale-II, III

How to download IBPS CRP RRBs-X admit card for officer scale-II, III:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, "CLick here to Download your online exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale-II and III" available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and password and Log in.

The call letter will appear on the screen.

Download the call letter and take its print out.

