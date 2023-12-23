close_game
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 23, 2023 02:16 PM IST

IBPS SO Exam 2023 important notice for Manipur candidates have been released. Check details here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released important notice for Manipur candidates who will appear for IBPS SO exam 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS SO Exam 2023: Important notice for Manipur candidates released at ibps.in

As per the official notice, the Institute after reviewing the situation has decided to offer an option of ‘centre change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment for the post of Specialist Officers under CRP SPL-XIII.

The link to change the centre will be activated on December 26 and will close on December 27, 2023 for Specialist Officers. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres.

The admit card for IBPS SO has already been released. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS. The admit card will be available on the website till December 30, 2023.

The preliminary examination will comprise of Objective Tests for 125 marks. This test would be of 2 hours duration consisting of 3 sections. The exam is for 2 hours duration and candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

