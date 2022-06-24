ICAI CA Exam 2022: Foundation exam postponed in Assam, notice here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed ICAI CA Exam 2022 for Assam centre. The examination for Foundation course that was scheduled to be held on June 24 and June 26, 2022 at Silchar has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The examination has been postponed due to online floods at Silchar City (Assam). The official notice reads, “due to ongoing floods at Silchar City (Assam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 [Principles and Practice of Accounting] and Paper - 2 [Business Laws & Business Correspondence and Reporting] scheduled to be held on 24th and 26th June 2022 respectively in Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only.”

The new dates for the aforesaid examination at Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre shall be announced in due course. Candidates can check the official notice through these simple steps given below.

