ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 postponed, check revised dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA foundation examination in view of the present Covid-19 situation. The examination “now will be conducted from July 24.

The official notification reads,” In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said Examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July, 2021 across the globe”.

ICAI will open the window to change the examination center from June 9 10am onwards to June 11.

Foundation Course examination will be conducted under New Scheme. The revised examination will be held on July 24,26,28 and 30.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts papers 1 and 2 from 2 to 5pm for 3 hours and papers 3 and 4 from 2 to 4 for 2 hours.

Candidates are advised to regularlyvisit the official website of ICAI at https://www.icai.org/ for updates.