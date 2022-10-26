Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA November Exam 2022 postponed for Shimla city, notice here

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 postponed for Shimla city, notice here

Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:00 PM IST

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 has been postponed for Shimla city. Candidates can check the official notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI CA November Exam 2022. The examination has been postponed for Shimla City (Himachal Pradesh) that was scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the official notice, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be held on November 12, 2022 at Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Examination Centre has been postponed due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

The examination in the said paper shall now be held on November 21, 2022 (Monday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and same venue. Admit Card will be valid for the revised date.

Further, the Institute has also clarified that the schedule of examinations released earlier in respect of all other cities shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule for other cities. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

