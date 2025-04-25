ICAI to conduct free classes for CA final year students appearing for September 2025 Examinations, check schedule here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the commencement of Live Virtual Revisionary Classes (LVRC) for CA Final year students appearing in the September 2025 examination. ICAI will conduct free classes from May 14, 2025, for CA final year students appearing for September 2025 Examinations. (Representative image)

The Free Live Virtual Revisionary classes will commence from May 14, 2025. The initiative by the Board of Studies (Academic) primarily aims to support students appearing in the September 2025 Final Examinations with their preparations.

Also read: KTET Results 2025 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

Candidates who wish to get quality guidance, revision support, and exam-oriented preparation for CA Final September 2025 examination can attend these classes.

Also read: COHSEM Manipur Class 12 results out, stream wise toppers list and direct link to check results here

How to access classes

Students can access LVR classes through the following ways:

Students can download the ICAI BOS mobile app from Google Play Store and Apple Store to access these classes. Classes can also be accessed on BOS Knowledge Portal. Students can also access LVR classes on ICAI CA YouTube channel.

Salient features of the LVRC

The LVRC will provide one to one interaction opportunities through zoom meetings, Interactive doubt resolution sessions, notes and assignments, MCQs, guidance on exam preparation, classes by distinguished faculty as well as unlimited access to recorded lectures.

Also read: JAC 11th Exam 2025 datesheet released at jacexamportal.in, check timetable here

Schedule and Timings

The live classes for the revisionary course which is supposed to begin from May 14, 2025 will start from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning session, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the evening session.

The schedule is available at boslive.icai.org.

Here’s a summary of LVRC sessions for September 2025 CA Final year.

Name of the Paper Morning, Afternoon/Evening Days Commencing From Paper-1: Financial Reporting Morning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM) Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 14th May 2025 Paper 2 : Advanced Financial Management Morning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 15th May 2025 Paper 3 : Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics Morning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 14th June 2025 Paper 4 : Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation Evening (6.00 PM to 9.00 PM) Tuesday, Thursday 15th May 2025 Paper 5 : Indirect Tax Laws Evening (6.00 PM to 9.00 PM) Monday, Wednesday 14th May 2025 View All Prev Next

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.