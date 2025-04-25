Menu Explore
ICAI to conduct free classes for CA final year students appearing for September 2025 Examinations, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2025 06:40 PM IST

ICAI's Live Virtual Revisionary Classes will be conducted from May 14, 2025, aimed at supporting students appearing in the September 2025 Final Examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the commencement of Live Virtual Revisionary Classes (LVRC) for CA Final year students appearing in the September 2025 examination.

ICAI will conduct free classes from May 14, 2025, for CA final year students appearing for September 2025 Examinations. (Representative image)
ICAI will conduct free classes from May 14, 2025, for CA final year students appearing for September 2025 Examinations. (Representative image)

The Free Live Virtual Revisionary classes will commence from May 14, 2025. The initiative by the Board of Studies (Academic) primarily aims to support students appearing in the September 2025 Final Examinations with their preparations.

Candidates who wish to get quality guidance, revision support, and exam-oriented preparation for CA Final September 2025 examination can attend these classes.

How to access classes

Students can access LVR classes through the following ways:

  1. Students can download the ICAI BOS mobile app from Google Play Store and Apple Store to access these classes.
  2. Classes can also be accessed on BOS Knowledge Portal.
  3. Students can also access LVR classes on ICAI CA YouTube channel.

Salient features of the LVRC

The LVRC will provide one to one interaction opportunities through zoom meetings, Interactive doubt resolution sessions, notes and assignments, MCQs, guidance on exam preparation, classes by distinguished faculty as well as unlimited access to recorded lectures.

Schedule and Timings

The live classes for the revisionary course which is supposed to begin from May 14, 2025 will start from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning session, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the evening session.

The schedule is available at boslive.icai.org.

Here’s a summary of LVRC sessions for September 2025 CA Final year.

Name of the PaperMorning, Afternoon/EveningDaysCommencing From
Paper-1: Financial ReportingMorning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM)Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday14th May 2025
Paper 2 : Advanced Financial ManagementMorning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM)Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday15th May 2025
Paper 3 : Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional EthicsMorning (7.00 AM to 10.00 AM)Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday14th June 2025
Paper 4 : Direct Tax Laws and International TaxationEvening (6.00 PM to 9.00 PM)Tuesday, Thursday15th May 2025
Paper 5 : Indirect Tax LawsEvening (6.00 PM to 9.00 PM)Monday, Wednesday14th May 2025

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On