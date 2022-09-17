Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 released on icar.nta.nic.in, get link

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 released on icar.nta.nic.in, get link

Published on Sep 17, 2022

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Post Graduate, AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 has been released.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Post Graduate, AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022. The admit card is available on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

The AIEEA(PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) examination will be held on September 20.

Direct link to download the admit card

ICAR AIEEA, AICE PG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the website at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click o the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.

Notification here

