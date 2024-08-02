ICAR answer key 2024 for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD out at exams.nta.ac.in; objection window closes tomorrow

ICAR Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 1 released provisional answer keys of the ICAR All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA PG) and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE JRF/SRF Phd). Candidates who have appeared for the ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD examinations can check the answer keys on exams.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. ICAR answer key 2024 for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exams released (HT file)

The two entrance examinations were held on June 29 at 170 examination centres located in 91 cities across the country. As informed by NTA, as many as 46,452 candidates were eligible to appear for the exams held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, can challenge it by paying a fee of ₹200 per question. The fee is non-refundable.

“The answer key objection window opened on August 3 and will close on August 3. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 03.08.2024 (11:50pm),” the SSC said.

For further clarification, candidates can contact the commission's helpline number at 011- 40759000 or email at icar@nta.ac.in.