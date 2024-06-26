ICAR admit card 2024 for AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF(PhD) exams out on exams.nta.ac.in, links here

ICAR Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA)-PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF (PhD) 2024. ICAR admit card 2024 for AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF(PhD) exams released (exams.nta.ac.in)

Candidates who will appear in the ICAR entrance examinations conducted by the NTA can download the admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

Ahead of admit cards, the NTA released exam city slips to inform the candidates where their exam centres will be located. Now, it has released the admit card where paper timings, name and address of the exam venue and other details are mentioned.

ICAR admit card download link: AIEEA PG

ICAR admit card download link: AICE JRF/SRF (PhD)

The ICAR entrance examination for postgraduate courses is scheduled for June 29 (morning session) and the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

Candidates can download the admit cards using the application number and date of birth.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, s/he can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-4075900 or 011-6922770.

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG/AICE PhD admit card?

Go to exams.nta.ac.in. Open the ICAR exam page. Open the AIEEA or AICE admit card download link, as required. Provide your application number and date of birth. Login and view the admit card. Download and take a printout. Read the exam day guidelines, note the exam centre details and make sure that there is no error in your personal details.

The NTA said the candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. They have been advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

For further details, they can check the official website of the NTA.