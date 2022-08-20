ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Last date to register for AIEEA, AICE extended

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022. The registration date has been extended for UG, PG and Ph.D programmes till August 26, 2022. Candidates can apply for AIEEA and AICE through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will open on August 28 and will close down on August 31, 2022. The examination for AIEEA (UG) will be conducted on September 13, 14 and 15, 2022 and AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF (Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20, 2022, as per the official notice.

Direct link to apply for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: How to register

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

Click on ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON