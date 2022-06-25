ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 462 assistant posts

The application process to fill 462 vacancies of assistant in Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR IARI will end today, June 26. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of ICAR at iari.res.in.

The online application correction window will activate on June 26 and the last date to make changes in the application form is July 1.

Direct link to apply here

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment vacancy details: There are a total of 391 vacancies for assistant positions at ICAR Institutes and 71 openings for IARI Assistant positions at ICAR Headquarters.

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 year's and the maximum age should be 30 years.

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://iari.res.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Application portal for recruitment of Assistant post at ICAR Hqr. and its institutes”

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check detailed notification here.