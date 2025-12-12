ICSI CS December Admit Card 2025 out at icsi.edu, download link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS December Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Company Secretaries exam in December can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The admit card has been released for Executive and Professional Programme Examinations. The exams will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS December Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Paper-wise Exemption granted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.