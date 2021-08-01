Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window for June to December exams opened on icsi.edu
ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window for June to December exams opened on icsi.edu
ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window for June to December exams opened on icsi.edu
competitive exams

ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window for June to December exams opened on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Exam 2021 opt out window link has been opened for June to December exams. Candidates can opt out from the exam through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the ICSI CS Exam 2021 out out window on August 1, 2021. The opt out window have opened on August 1 and will remain opened till August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to opt out from June to December exams can do it through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The opt-out facility link from August 21 to September 4, 2021, for candidates who will have to essentially submit a COVID19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected by COVID19 during the period from July 20 to August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to avail the opt out option can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CS Exam 2021: How to avail opt out facility

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CS opt out facility link available on the home page.

• Enter the detailed required in the page.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for the same for further need.

The revised examination dates of CS examinations for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and the professional programme have been released. The examination will now be held from August 10 to August 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs exam icsi cs june icsi.edu + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.