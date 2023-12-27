ICSI CSEET January 2024 admit cards released at icsi.edu, here's direct link to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the upcoming CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January exam 2024 today, December 27. Candidates will be able to download their ICSI CSEET January 2024 admit cards through the official website at www.icsi.edu. Candidates can download ICSI CSEET January 2024 admit card

Candidates will be able to download their ICSI CSEET January 2023 admit card using their CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and Date of Birth. CSEET 2024 examination will be conducted on January 6, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6TH January 2024”, reads the official notification.

ICSI CSEET January 2024 exam admit card: How to download

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu

On the homepage click on the, Latest@ICSI—Students

Next, click on the ‘Admit Cards of January 2024 CSEET to be held on 06th January 2024 are available for download’

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download a copy and take a printout of the admit card.

For more details, check the notification here.