ICSI CSEET January 2024 admit cards released at icsi.edu, here's direct link to download
ICSI releases admit cards for CSEET January 2024 exam
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the upcoming CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January exam 2024 today, December 27. Candidates will be able to download their ICSI CSEET January 2024 admit cards through the official website at www.icsi.edu.
Candidates will be able to download their ICSI CSEET January 2023 admit card using their CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and Date of Birth. CSEET 2024 examination will be conducted on January 6, 2024.
ICSI CSEET 2024 admit card download link
“This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6TH January 2024”, reads the official notification.
ICSI CSEET January 2024 exam admit card: How to download
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
On the homepage click on the, Latest@ICSI—Students
Next, click on the ‘Admit Cards of January 2024 CSEET to be held on 06th January 2024 are available for download’
Click on the admit card link
Key in your credentials and log in
Download a copy and take a printout of the admit card.
For more details, check the notification here.