The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the registration process for ICSI CSEET January 2024 on October 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can do it through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET January 2024: Registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link here

The last date to apply is till December 15, 2023. Candidates who have passed or appearing in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent can apply for the exam.

The January 2024 session of CSEET will be held on January 6, 2024. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

ICSI CSEET January 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET January 2024 link available under latest updates.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of examination fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are exempted from CSEET and are eligible to take direct admission is CS Executive programme – Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICSI/ Final passed of ICMAI/ Graduates (having minimum 50% marks)/ post graduates. Candidates can check the official website of ICSI for more related details.

