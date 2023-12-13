The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will end the registration process for ICSI CSEET January 2024 on December 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can do it through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET January 2024: Registration ends on December 15, apply at icsi.edu

Candidates who have passed or appeared in the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the entrance test. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for ICSI CSEET January 2024

ICSI CSEET January 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on latest updates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on students section.

Click on register link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on January 6, 2024. CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centres. Duration of CSEET shall be 2 Hours, i.e. 120 minutes.

Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.